Joseph Cioni
Joseph "Virgil" Cioni, 87, of LaSalle, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Henry.
Arrangements entrustded to Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Joseph "Virgil" Cioni, 87, of LaSalle, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Henry.
Arrangements entrustded to Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 24, 2020.