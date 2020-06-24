Joseph Cioni
Joseph Cioni

Joseph "Virgil" Cioni, 87, of LaSalle, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Henry.

Arrangements entrustded to Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
