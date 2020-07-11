Judith Frances Bertucci



Born: August 2, 1938



Died: July 3, 2020



Judith Frances Bertucci, of Ottawa, Illinois, passed peacefully on Friday, July 3rd at St. Anthony's Hospital with her loved ones by her side. She was born on August 2nd, 1938 to her late parents, Clifford T. and Helena (Erna) Smallbone.



She was married to her husband, Kenneth Bertucci, for 54 years before he passed away in 2011. They lived together in Ottawa, Illinois for 17 years before relocating to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1973.



She is predeceased by her son Kenneth C. Bertucci and brothers Joseph, John and Dennis Smallbone.



She is survived by her children, Julie Lindner (Jay) of St. Petersburg; Clifford Bertucci (Kimbra) of Pinellas Park; and Anthony Bertucci (Susan) of Pinellas Park.



She is also survived by her sister, Janice F. Woody (Jack) of Pinellas Park, and sister-in-law Nancy Smallbone, Oldtown, Fl. and nine grandchildren: Kimberly, Steven, Amanda, Amy, Andrea, Nicholas, Daniel, Kristina and Mark; and four great-grandchildren: Savannah, Madison, Mackenzie and Benjamin. Additionally, she has many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Judy lived a full Christian life and was a member of Community Bible Baptist Church in Pinellas Park, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Judy was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.



Judy loved everyone and deeply touched the lives of those that knew her. She was creative within many different mediums, but her greatest artistic passion was drawing in pencil and pastels. Her family and friends looked forward to receiving their birthday cards from her, because Judy always drew something extra special on the front of each envelope.



She will be greatly missed by all.



There will be a celebration of Judy's life on Sunday, August 2nd at 1:30pm at Community Bible Baptist Church, Pinellas Park, Fl.





