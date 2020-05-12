Nancy A. Grubich
Nancy A. Grubich

Born: January 17, 1954; in Ottawa, IL

Died: May 8, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Nancy A. Grubich, 66, of Peru, died unexpectedly on May 8, 2020 with her husband David by her side in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling her arrangements.

Nancy was born in Ottawa on January 17, 1954 to Don and Katherine (Gerace) Welch. She married David Grubich in Holy Rosary Church in La Salle on July 8, 1972. She was a special education teacher's aide for the Peru Public School System for 26 years, retiring in 2017.

Nancy enjoyed cross stitching, walking, and playing volleyball. She also enjoyed her flower garden and tending to her plants.

Nancy was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Peru.

Nancy is survived by her husband David of Peru, her daughter Jennelle (Eric) Fusinetti of Naperville, her son Jeff Grubich of Peru, her brother Dr. Michael (Christine) Welch of Des Moines, IA, nieces, nephews, and granddogs Cooper and Ollie.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in My Web Times on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
