Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Residence
1400 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Residence
1400 Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Committal
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Marywood Cemetery
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Brummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer W. Brummel


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elmer W. Brummel Obituary
Elmer W. Brummel, age 98, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, surrounded by his family. He was born November 26, 1920 in Naperville.Beloved husband of Joan M. Brummel (nee Koretke), whom he married April 4, 1945 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, loving father of Kathleen (Deacon Ron) Yurcus of Glen Ellyn, IL, Carol (Jerry) Hinterlong of Somonauk, IL, Kenneth (Pat) Brummel of Hayward, WI, William (Cindy) Brummel of Aurora, IL, Karen (Randy) Portelli of Louisville, KY, Joann (Glen) Griessler of Naperville and Janet (Rick) Gawron of Oswego, IL, adored grandfather of twenty, cherished great-grandfather of thirty, devoted son of the late Peter and Julia (nee Lenertz) Brummel, dear brother of the late Walter (the late Rose) Brummel, Vincent (the late Leona) Brummel, Florence (the late Bud) Dannewitz, Carl (the late Marge) Brummel, Bob (the late Bernice) Brummel and Theresa (the late Don) Oester, fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Elmer grew up on his family farm on Butterfield Road in Warrenville and was a 1939 graduate of Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL. Elmer went on to farm in the area where White Eagle subdivision in Naperville now exists. He later worked as a fuel oil driver for Grush Oil, Naperville and for DuPage Precision Co., Naperville. Elmer was a longtime member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and a former member of St. Irene Catholic Church in Warrenville. He was also a member of the DuPage Farm Bureau.One of Elmer's passions was music. A saxophone player, he played with his siblings, Vincent and Florence in the "Beau Brummels", a group which played dancehalls and weddings in the area. Elmer also enjoyed bowling.Visitation Sunday, February 17, 2019, 1:00-5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville, IL.Additional Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019, 9:00 - 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Monday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence.A luncheon will immediately follow the funeral mass at the SS. Peter & Paul Church Ministry Center in Naperville.Family and friends will meet Monday, 2:30 PM for committal services at Marywood Cemetery, Aurora.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elmer may be made to: St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.orgFor more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now