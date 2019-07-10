Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel
1025 Margaret St
Woodruff, WI
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
36 N. Ellsworth St
Naperville, IL
Russell C. Rabjohns Jr.


1944 - 2019
Russell C. Rabjohns, Jr., age 75 of Minocqua, WI and a former long-time resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. He was born June 23, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the son of Russell and Mary (nee Killeen) Rabjohns, Sr. Russ attended Brother Rice High School, St. Benedict's College in Atchison, KS and DePaul University in Chicago. He was the former owner of Jet Age Containers in Bedford Park, IL. In retirement, Russ loved everything that Northern Wisconsin offered: fishing, snowmobiling, golfing, hunting, woodworking and reading. He was a member of the Cross Country Cruisers and Minocqua/Kawaga Lake Association. Russ is survived by his wife, Margaret "Maggie," his son, Michael (Katherine), his daughter, Carolee, his grandchildren: Elisabeth, James, Brendan, Liam and Sylvia, and by his sister-in-law, Betty (Harlan). Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Russ and Mary and by his sister, Lenore. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to a . Visitation for Russ will be held on Wednesday, July 10th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel, 1025 Margaret St, Woodruff, WI 54568 and also on Friday, July 12th 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13th at 9:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on July 10, 2019
