Anthony Norman Terreri, age 86, of Marco Island, Florida passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born August 31, 1933 to Dominick & Grace Terreri. Anthony graduated from Morristown New Jersey High School in 1951 and went on to join the navy as an electrician's mate on the U.S.S. Hornet. He was Honorably Discharged in 1960. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Anthony graduated from Newark College of Engineering and went on to work for Con Edison in New York City as an electrical engineer. He was licensed in the state of New York in 1970. Then, in 1984, Anthony moved to South Burlington, VT and worked as COO for Green Mountain Power. He retired in 1997 and moved to Marco Island where he continued as a consultant for Green Mountain Power for the next ten years. Retirement in Marco Island did not slow him down. He became the President of the National Wind Power Organization in 1996. He was also active in a variety of different clubs and organizations on the island, including: the American Legion, Marco Island Men's Club, founding member of the Marco Island Strummers, and a member of the Marco Island Yacht Club. Anthony is survived by his brothers: Dominic Terreri (Barbara) of Morris Plaines, NJ; Robert Terreri (Patricia) of Marco Island, FL; Thomas Terreri (Tracy) of Myrtle Beach, SC; and brother-in-law Bob Clements of Washington, NJ. In addition, he is survived by his sons: Matthew Terreri (Maria) of Ashville, Oregon; Michael Terreri of Gainesville, FL; Alan Muench (Ornella) of Pickens, SC; his daughters: Lee Cobianchi of Holiday, FL and Kristen Curtis (Dean) of Hopatcong, NJ.; and seven grandchildren. Predeceasing Anthony were: his father, Dominick Terreri; his mother, Grace M. Pennucci; his brother, Angelo Terreri; and his sister, Adelia Terreri Clements. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marco Island first responders. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hodgesjosberger.com
