1/1
Christopher William Crossett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher William Crossett

Chris passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 at the age of 97. He is survived by his devoted wife of 73 years, Estella (Lea); his four daughters, Diane, Claudia (Joe), Christine, Kimberly (Andreas); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was born July 20, 1923 in Philadelphia, PA. Chris was a distinguished veteran of WWII awarded a silver star and purple heart for battles in the European theatre. A graduate of Drexel University with a degree in civil engineering, Chris and Lea divided their time between Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, North Bethesda, Maryland, and Naples, Florida.

Known for his witty sense of humor and practical words of wisdom, Chris loved to travel, enjoy his surroundings, and was an avid reader. (Pictured here sailing to Catalina Island, CA.)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved