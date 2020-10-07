Christopher William Crossett



Chris passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 at the age of 97. He is survived by his devoted wife of 73 years, Estella (Lea); his four daughters, Diane, Claudia (Joe), Christine, Kimberly (Andreas); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



He was born July 20, 1923 in Philadelphia, PA. Chris was a distinguished veteran of WWII awarded a silver star and purple heart for battles in the European theatre. A graduate of Drexel University with a degree in civil engineering, Chris and Lea divided their time between Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, North Bethesda, Maryland, and Naples, Florida.



Known for his witty sense of humor and practical words of wisdom, Chris loved to travel, enjoy his surroundings, and was an avid reader. (Pictured here sailing to Catalina Island, CA.)









