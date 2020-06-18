Edward John Graf



Naples - Edward John Graf, 91, of Naples, FL, went home to begin eternity with the Lord on June 17, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1929, in Lancaster, OH, to Rose Bush Graf and Frank T. Graf. His four years at The Ohio State University were highlighted by serving as President of Sigma Pi Fraternity and meeting his future wife of 67 years, Betty Washburn, in his business classes. Ed loved sporting the scarlet and gray and never passed up the opportunity to cheer on his beloved Buckeyes with friends. His ability to connect with people led to a successful career in magazine advertising with LIFE, House & Garden, Better Homes & Garden, and Traditional Home.



With country club memberships in hometowns of Park Ridge, IL; Roswell, GA at Horseshoe Bend CC; and Audubon CC in Naples, FL, Ed honed his golf skills and succeeded in hitting three holes in one throughout his life! Two other memberships near and dear to his heart were those at Park Ridge Community Church and Naples United Church of Christ.



A good-looking guy who always looked younger than his years, he was a popular partner on the dance floor. His charm put others at ease and resulted in numerous long-lasting friendships. He loved to travel, play bridge and bocce, and enjoyed singing with the Belles and Beaus group at Bentley Village Retirement Community where he and Betty spent the last five years of his life. He loved antique cars, owned two, and was an active member of the Naples Antique Car Club for many years.



Ed is survived by his wife, Betty Washburn Graf; daughter, Cynthia Graf Andrews (Tim) of Denver, CO; son, Robert Scott Graf (Renee) of Cary, IL; grandchildren, Christie Andrews Markvart (Jan), CJ Andrews, Scott Graf (Maggie), Jackie Graf, and Andrew Graf; his sister, Jean Windesheim of Pataskala, OH; and several nieces and nephews. His gentle way will be missed by all who knew him. Due to the pandemic, no service will be held at this time, but if one were, it would be highlighted by songs such as When the Saints Go Marching In and other favorite Dixieland jazz tunes! Donations may be made to Avow Hospice (1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105) or Naples United Church of Christ (5200 Crayton Rd, Naples, FL 34103).









