Naples - A devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, Nana and friend, Elizabeth (Betty) Bell Vignolo, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Betty was born on May 12, 1938 in East Chicago, IN and was the daughter of the late Archibald and Mae (Boardman) Bell.
Betty was fun and beautiful. With her Scottish blue eyes and signature bright lipstick, she could light up any room. She was always fashionably put together and loved classic clothes and beautiful jewelry. She enjoyed being on the go and meeting new people. Never shy to strike up a conversation, Betty was friendly, smart, inquisitive and passionate about learning new things. She loved history, impressionist art, interior design, PBS television and anything British. She played the piano and was a great cook. She made the best strawberry-rhubarb pie!
Betty attended Griffith Senior High School in Griffith, IN and graduated with a BS in Education from Indiana University, Bloomington and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She taught in elementary school for a few years before leaving to embark on her favorite career as a mother and homemaker.
In 1958, Betty and Roger met at an IU basketball game and married on February 27, 1960. Their journey as a married couple started in Gary, Indiana then to Lincolnshire, IL for 10 years where Betty found her dream home and ideal place to raise her children. In 1979, Betty and Roger moved to Chagrin Falls, OH for five years followed by a move to Centerville, OH. Once Betty was an empty nester, she chose to go back to college for an additional degree in Interior Design and worked as an interior designer for Ethan Allen.
In 1998, Betty and Roger retired to Naples where they truly shared some of their best years meeting new and fun friends, enjoying a rich and robust social life with their special friends from The Strand and the "golf group". They enjoyed 20 years of traveling and cruising but most of all Betty's love, pride and joy was being with her family including Christmas dinners when she made homemade ravioli, sauce and Italian cookies. She cherished being around the dining table with friends or family, and will always be remembered smiling, laughing and enjoying the party.
Betty is survived by her husband and college sweetheart of 59 years, Roger Vignolo, their three children, David (Nancy) Vignolo of Chicago, IL, Anne (Marty) Vian of Powell, OH, Julie (Nico) Iravani of Naples, FL; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Jordyn and Jason Vignolo, Elliot and Drew Vian, Aria and Lucca Iravani; sister Barbara (Sprague) Miller; brother-in-law Robert (Gina) Vignolo; nephews Brandon (Ashley), Blake, Gene, Michael, Rob (Jean) Vignolo, Andrew Miller, niece Sarah (Tj) Weberg, and many, many dear friends from Indiana, Chicago, Cleveland, Dayton and Naples.
Everyone who was lucky enough to know Betty loved her. Her easygoing personality and beautiful face will be missed beyond words. A celebration of life gathering will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2-4 pm at The Club at The Strand, 5840 Strand Boulevard, Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to PBS television of Southwest Florida www.wgcu.org/support or at .
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019