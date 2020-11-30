Helen A. Enright
Naples - Helen A. Enright, 85, of Naples, FL passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Frances Georgeson Hospice House. She was a lifelong resident of Brooklyn, NY before moving to Naples in 2000. Helen was born December 28, 1934 in Brooklyn, a daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Clabby) Scott.
Mrs. Enright worked on Wall Street in Manhattan until she retired at the age of 67. She enjoyed going to the movies and was known as a social butterfly as she was loved by all who knew her.
Survivors include her siblings, Joan Murphy of Naples, FL and Everett Scott of S. Amboy, NJ; 3 nephews, 8 nieces, 5 great nephews and 5 great nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Enright; and brother, Walter Scott.
She will be laid to rest at Naples Memorial Gardens. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at a later date and will be announced.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.