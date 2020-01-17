|
|
John Russo
Naples, Florida - John Russo, 94, of Naples, FL, went home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020.
He was born October 13, 1925 to parents Sebastian and Speranza (née Pietroforte) Russo in New York City, NY. He was the 5th of 8 brothers and 1 sister.
At 18 years old, John joined the United States Navy during World War II and was stationed at Kodiak Island, AK as a Japanese sub spotter while flying in PBY's. After the war, in 1950, John went to work for NBC Broadcasting Studios as a cameraman and sound technician and stayed there until his retirement in 1988. During his tenure at NBC, John won an Emmy from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for his work on the 1986 World Series.
On June, 21 1990 John married the love of his life, Rosemary Tessier. In 2000, they retired to Bayfront Place in Naples, FL. They were both active members of the Sand Dollars of Naples. John and Rosemary loved to travel the world, visiting many countries. They even experienced an Alaska adventure while John was in his mid-eighties.
John remained a devoted and loving husband until his death. Although he did not have children, he adored and remained close to his nieces and nephews. He cherished the frequent visits and always kept an open door for his family. John possessed an incredible sense of humor even until his last moments.
He is survived by his loving wife Rosemary (née Tessier) Russo; his younger sister, Grace Saffy of Brighton, CO; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers.
A memorial service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the First Baptist Church of Naples, 3000 Orange Blossom Drive. He will be laid to Rest at Calverton National Cemetery in New York at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , www.kidney.org.
Online condolences may be offered at www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020