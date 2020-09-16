1/
Naples - Naples resident, Joyce Francisco, passed away September 11, 2020 peacefully. Joyce is formerly from Battle Creek, Michigan. She was born October 9, 1929 in Fulton, Michigan to Forest and Ruth Snyder. She was one of 10 children. Joyce could accomplish anything she set her mind to do. She was an avid golfer, traveler, cook, game player, sports fan and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Joyce worked for 19 years as secretary to human resources at General Foods in Battle Creek. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam and eight out of nine siblings. Joyce is survived by two sons, Kim (Shirley) Francisco, Todd (Kathy) Francisco; five grandchildren, Jenna (Kenny) Main, Kaitlin Francisco, Tim Francisco, Kevin Francisco and Julie (Ryan) Meldrum; three great-grandchildren, Duke Main, Grace Main, Holly Meldrum and sister, Vera (Chuck) Walker. Joyce will be missed by all that knew her. Her smile and kindness were a signature of her great life. You may pay your condolences to her family online at www.fullerfuneralhome.com. Donations in her name can be made to Barrington Terrace of Naples, 5175 Tamiami Tr. E. Naples, FL 34113.




Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
