Alden Gilbert Brown
Alden Gilbert Brown, born in Medford, Massachusetts to Christina Agnes Monafo and Gilbert Martin Brown on February 25, 1935, lost his lengthy battle with Myasthenia Gravis on April 30, 2020.
Doc, as he was known to his many friends, graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 1958. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army, which sent him to Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, for basic training, beginning his life-long love of the Southwest. He spent three years at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., then served a three-year deployment overseas in Germany, honorably discharged at the rank of Major in 1964. He practiced dentistry for forty years, most of them with his successful family practice in Littleton, Massachusetts.
Doc is survived by Doris (nee Davis), his wife of 64 years; daughter Lisa and her husband Alan White of New Braunfels, Texas; daughter Laurel Brown of Tyngsboro, MA; son Gregory Brown and his wife Belinda of Killeen, Texas; grandchildren Zachary Hirtle and his wife Jennifer, Cayce McCall and her companion Shawne Cook, Cody McCall and his companion Marisa Theroux-Jones, Kathryn Brown, Matthew Brown, Michael White, and great-grandchildren Noah and Gretchen Hirtle.
Among Doc's many hobbies and interests were cars, hot rods and other motor sports, beekeeping, gardening, stone masonry, ballroom and country western dancing, and civil war history. Happily, he was able to visit many battlegrounds after his retirement. He maintained memberships in the Rotary Club of Littleton MA, and the North Leominster Rod & Gun Club and held a federal firearms dealer's license. He was a founder of the Nashoba Valley Community Hospital and was a pioneer in the solar energy movement. Doc studied and used hypnotism in his practice. He loved country western music and knew all the words to all the songs. Upon relocating to New Braunfels, Texas in 2000, he and Doris were active in the New Braunfels Newcomers, and New Braunfels Senior Center, delivering meals-on-wheels.
Everyone who knew Doc shared a laugh with him at least once. He loved to have fun with his patients, friends and family, always putting others at ease and leaving them smiling. He maintained that sense of humor right up to his last breath. Given the name Pop by his eldest grandson, he is deeply missed by his family, friends and his loyal canine best friend, Buddy.
A Celebration of Life will be held when the risk of COVID-19 passes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, https://myasthenia.org; Christus Santa Rosa Hospice San Antonio c/o The Hospice Promise Foundation, 910 Hugh Wallis Road South, Lafayette, LA 70508; or the Humane Society of New Braunfels, https://www.hsnba.org.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on May 15, 2020.