Renwick De Groat Dimond "Rennie"

Sept 25,1935-Aug 23, 2020

Rennie had the best laugh. It was that boisterous, full bodied, in the moment kind of laugh that would burst into the room. Despite a lot of bumps in the road over his 85 years, he never lost his ability to laugh or his incredible sense of humor.

He was raised in New York City; Flemington, New Jersey and North Hero, Vermont. He carried Deerfield Academy ('53) close to his heart and loved serving the school for many years as the class agent. The wisdom and teachings of long time Headmaster, Frank Boyden, were well learned and passed on to his children. Following Deerfield, Ren went on the receive a BA from Brown University ('57) and an MBA from The Wharton School.

He moved back to his hometown of NYC and joined Kidder Peabody where he worked for 28 successful years advancing to Vice President and Partner.

He met his wife, Pamela Coues Dimond, on a chair lift at Sugarbush Mountain in Vermont and before they got to the top of the mountain they knew they might marry. After the birth of their 2 children, they moved to New Canaan, CT.

He was an avid golfer, backgammon player, skier, hockey player and coach, Rennie also enjoyed skeet & pheasant shooting and fishing on his boat. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Rangers and over the years he cherished his seven golden retrievers. At 54, Ren was struck down by a stroke. He was sidelined due to aphasia was not able to work again.

After his stroke, Ren's life took a different direction. He moved to West Palm Beach where he thoroughly enjoyed his medically required early retirement. Ren made many new and significant friends in Florida and was able to continue to enjoy golf, backgammon and skeet shooting and had many adventures fishing in the Bahamas.

In Florida, Ren joined AA where he gained a new perspective on life, a deep sense of gratitude and a desire to give back. Influenced by his mentor at AA, he became involved with the Hanley-Hazleden Center and Ren was named volunteer of the year in 1997. Over the years, his fundraising efforts helped Hanley touch many lives. Rennie also became involved in the church, Bethesda By the Sea, where he occasionally sang in the choir.

Ren became a more grateful, and gentler version of himself but never lost his twinkle. He briefly married again and then commenced to charm many a woman at his retirement residence, Fountainview, in West Palm Beach where he lived out his later years.

He greatest love was always his family but he never ceased meeting people who touched his life including a friend to the end, Todd Everett.

He was predeceased by his father, Renwick Bauer Dimond, his mother Lucy De Groat Dimond and his step mother, Janet Bissell Dimond, who raised him after the death of his mother at age 10. He lost his brother, Ronald "Buz" Dimond just over one year ago. He is survived by his x-wife, Pam Dimond, with whom despite the divorce he still shared a loving relationship. He is also survived by his son, Ren Dimond his wife Catherine and Ren's children; Olivia (21) and Lucy (13) of Richmond, VA and his daughter, Ashley Dimond Giese and her husband Scott and their three children; Griffin (16) Scotty (16) and Amelia (14) of Baltimore, MD. He will be greatly missed by all but his love and humor will be carried in our hearts.



