Wyatt Michael Hoaks, 19, of Morocco, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.



He was born March 20, 2000 in Crown Point, IN to David and Tricia (Hayes) Hoaks. Wyatt was a 2018 graduate of South Newton High School. Wyatt was an accomplished athlete playing four years of varsity football offense and defense wearing number 59. Wyatt also participated in wrestling, basketball, and Newton County 4-H where he was Grand Champion several times. Wyatt was also an avid collector of athletic shoes.



Wyatt currently served in the United States Navy. In August, Wyatt completed boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Academy. Soon after, he completed A-School at the Pensacola Air Station. Since December Wyatt has been stationed on the USS Abraham Lincoln based in Norfolk, VA.



Wyatt is survived by his parents, David (wife: Lindsay) Hoaks of Morocco and Tricia Hoaks of Goodland. Sisters, Darian Hoaks of Indianapolis, Tinley Hoaks of Morocco, Alyissa Herden of Yuma, AZ, and a brother, Ty Hoaks of Morocco. Maternal grandmother, Mary Hayes of Crown Point; paternal grandparents, Terry and Jean Laffoon of Morocco, Michael and Joyce Rowinski of Mount Ayr, IN. Aunts and uncles, Ron (wife: Tracey) Hoaks Jr, Mindy Gross, Casey (wife: Lili) Hayes, Michael Comerford, Mindy (Husband: Deric) Beier, Philip Comerford, and Terry (wife: Kelly) Laffoon.



Wyatt is also survived by many wonderful cousins, friends, teachers, and coaches.



Preceding him in death are grandparents, Levi and Rosie Vaughn, Frank Hayes, Phil and Joan Comerford.



Friends may call from 3-7 PM (CST) Sunday March 31, 2019 at South Newton High School Auxiliary Gym. Funeral Service 11 AM (CST) Monday April 1, 2019 also at South Newton High School. Pastor Evan Guse to officiate. Interment to follow with military rites in Oakland Cemetery of Morocco.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyatt M. Hoaks Scholarship Fund made available at the Kentland Bank.



