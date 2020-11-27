Robert Edward Frese
Nevada - Robert Edward Frese, 84 of Nevada, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.
Bob was born September 20, 1936, in Monona, IA the son of Edward William B. and Edna Lorraine (Goodell) Frese. He graduated from Postville High School in 1954 and attended Iowa State University. On June 26, 1960, Bob was united in marriage to Gwendolyn Mae Lehman in Nevada. He worked 45 years for the Iowa DOT, retiring in 2001.
Bob was a member of the Nevada First United Methodist Church. Bob was a skilled and avid bowler, he bowled in leagues for many years in Ames and Nevada. He was loved watching his grandchildren play sports and enjoyed cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gwen of Nevada; his sons, Jeffrey Frese of Nevada and Michael (Patricia) Frese of Mebane, NC; his grandchildren: Stephen (Emily) Frese, Jessica (Joshua) Good, Caitlin (Erik) Gutekunst, Sarah and Rebekah; his great-grandchildren, Joanna Good, Caleb Good and Benjamin Frese; and his sister, Mary Lou Stewart. He was preceded in death by his parents; two great-grandchildren, Noah Good and Ella Frese; and his sister, Dixie Ann Frese in childhood.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in loving memory of Bob. Cards may be sent to Gwen at 418 W 3rd Street, Unit 111, Nevada, IA 50201.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com