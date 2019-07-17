Edwin D. Walters, 83, passed on July 13, 2019 while in the care of the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.



He was born in Green Brook Township, N.J., Dec. 13, 1935.



Ed, like many in his generation, learned to work at an early age and after graduating from Jamesburg (N.J.) High School in 1954, he entered the U.S. Army with his brother Leon. After his service, he moved to Pennsylvania with his family and engaged in farming. He also acquired skills as an electrician and served the community under E.D. Electric for several years.



Later in life, Ed sold real estate with Snyder Realty and then earned a real estate broker's license and enjoyed a successful career in real estate sales.



Ed was a member of Free & Accepted Masons Franklin Lodge # 263 and later transferred to Warren Lodge #240.



Ed was predeceased by his parents, Leon A. and Charlotte (Boylan) Walters Jr.; and his brother Leon A. Walters III who passed April 7, 2019.



Ed is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Thomas and Marjorie Walters of Meshoppen, and Edwin and Emilia Walters of Fairfax, Va., and their mother Joanne Hardy Walters of Tunkhannock; also, Jonathan Walters and his mother Shirley Mauer Ament of Wisconsin. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jason Walters and his wife Mariko of San Marcos, Calif., Matthew Walters of Meshoppen, Katelyn Walters of Shepardstown, Va., Stephanie Walters of Wisconsin, and Cody Walters of North Dakota. Edwin is also survived by his siblings: David Walters, Daniel Walters, and Sarah Konopka; and several nieces and nephews.



Per Ed's wish, no memorial services are planned.



We will be forever grateful to the staff of the Masonic Villages at Warminster and Elizabethtown for the care and compassion they provided to our father in his last years. The family requests expressions of sympathy be made as donations to the Masonic Villages Compassionate Care Fund at https://masonicvillages.org/donate-now/ or the . Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 17, 2019