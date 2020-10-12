Alice Y. Machwart
HEATH - Alice Y. Machwart, 57 of Heath, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio
, after a long, hard-fought courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on October 4, 1963 to the late Richard and Janet (Clark) Bishop.
Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, bonus grandma and friend. She worked for many years at Bionetics in Heath, which she considered her second family. She enjoyed gardening, reading and especially enjoyed taking cruises with her husband, Mike. Most important in her life was the time she spent with her loving family and friends, and she will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Michael W. Machwart, whom she married May 2, 1985; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Chelsea Machwart; granddaughter, Kennedy "Ned" Machwart; brother and sister-in-law, Richard "Kevin" and Caroline Bishop; niece, Chyanne Bishop; all the Machwarts; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Machwart.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alice to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
