James HashFrazeysburg - James B. Hash, 77, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020 at Alter Care of Coshocton.Born November 10, 1942 in Granville, Ohio he was a son of the late Frank B. and Nina B. (Sheets) Hash. James was a farmer and he retired in 1996 from Owens-Corning Fiberglass. He was a member of the Perryton Church of Christ and he enjoyed attending auctions and the outdoors, especially fishing. He also received much joy and pleasure tending to his cows and chickens.Surviving are three sons, James B. Hash, Jr., Anton F. "Butch" Hash and Brent C. (Brittany) Hash all of Frazeysburg; one daughter, Cindy K. Wood of Utica, Ohio; ten grandchildren, including his special "little angel", Mackenzie, and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Bill Hash of Texas and Tom (Patsy) Hash of Frazeysburg; two sisters, Donna Barton and Freda Shaw, both of Newark, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and his very special friends, Charles and Sharon McNaught of Nashport.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary A. (Riley) Hash whom he married December 31, 1960 and who died July 15, 2017; a son Charles David Hash who died March 15, 2015; one brother, Bob Hash and two sisters, Betty Householder and Sarah Blevins.There will be no calling hours.Graveside memorial services will be 11:00am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Frazeysburg Cemetery with Minister William Meaige officiating.