1/1
James Hash
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Hash

Frazeysburg - James B. Hash, 77, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020 at Alter Care of Coshocton.

Born November 10, 1942 in Granville, Ohio he was a son of the late Frank B. and Nina B. (Sheets) Hash. James was a farmer and he retired in 1996 from Owens-Corning Fiberglass. He was a member of the Perryton Church of Christ and he enjoyed attending auctions and the outdoors, especially fishing. He also received much joy and pleasure tending to his cows and chickens.

Surviving are three sons, James B. Hash, Jr., Anton F. "Butch" Hash and Brent C. (Brittany) Hash all of Frazeysburg; one daughter, Cindy K. Wood of Utica, Ohio; ten grandchildren, including his special "little angel", Mackenzie, and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Bill Hash of Texas and Tom (Patsy) Hash of Frazeysburg; two sisters, Donna Barton and Freda Shaw, both of Newark, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and his very special friends, Charles and Sharon McNaught of Nashport.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary A. (Riley) Hash whom he married December 31, 1960 and who died July 15, 2017; a son Charles David Hash who died March 15, 2015; one brother, Bob Hash and two sisters, Betty Householder and Sarah Blevins.

There will be no calling hours.

Graveside memorial services will be 11:00am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Frazeysburg Cemetery with Minister William Meaige officiating.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Frazeysburg Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved