James V. McGonagle
Louisville - James V. McGonagle, age 96, entered eternity Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born February 28, 1924, in Logan, Ohio to John and Gertrude McGonagle. He is survived by his wife of 74 years Helen, (nee Hillier), Patrick (Carolyn) McGonagle of Newark, Ohio; Kathie (Richard) Koegle of New Braunfels, Texas; Barbara (Tom) Eckhoff of Louisville, Kentucky; Diane (Donald) DeWitte of St. Charles, Illinois; and Marsha (Larry) Mikeworth of Newark, Ohio.
He was a doting grandpa to 8 grandchildren; Christine and Erin McGonagle, Vince Koegle and Kelly Wagner, Mike Eckhoff and Lisa McKinney, Patrick and Michael DeWitte, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Jim was raised in Logan attending local schools, and in high school was a gifted athlete excelling in football and basketball for Logan High School. After his return from service in the United States Navy during WWII, Jim earned a degree in business from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Following additional training in New York, he began a decades long career in retail merchandizing in the men's and women's clothing industry, a blessing to his growing family of a son and four daughters.
He began his career working for John J. Carroll Department store in Newark, Ohio eventually serving as its General Manager. In 1966, he was recruited by Sears Roebuck and Company and rose to the position of National Merchandising Manager, staging and equipping Sears retail clothing stores across the country. He was always proudest of having overseen the establishment of the Sears store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, the largest retail center within the Sears system at the time, and would always want to pay a visit, in his travels back to Chicago in his retirement.
Jim enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 19 to serve his country. Following boot camp at Great Lakes Training Center in North Chicago, Jim was assigned to the USS Texas, a New York class battleship that saw action in both Atlantic and Pacific theaters, in numerous missions during the war. Following the Japanese surrender in 1945, the Texas was converted to a troop transport ship, shuttling soldiers from Hawaii to San Francisco returning from the Pacific theater. Jim would recall seeing the Golden Gate bridge "more times than I can remember" returning our troops to the United States, and eventually back to their hometowns.
It was not until the 50th Anniversary of D-Day, that Jim shared with his family he had been at Normandy during the invasion, providing Naval artillery support to ground troops on the beach. That acknowledgement began years of stories he recollected from his service, sharing with the entire family for many years after. For several years, Jim served as President of the USS Texas Alumni Organization, taking Jim and Helen to Corpus Christi, Texas for annual reunions of all who had ever served on the ship. A day never went by without Jim displaying a flag lapel pin on every piece of clothing he wore, right up until this past Saturday afternoon, proudly displaying his service to his country.
After returning to Newark from military service in January 1946, Jim met a most attractive young brunette woman named Helen Hillier, a Newark native who stole his heart. They were married on August 10, 1946 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Newark, that became their home parish for decades after. All 5 of their children were baptized, received First Communion and were Confirmed at St. Francis.
In 1984 Jim and Helen retired to Fairfield Glade, Tennessee. Jim and his older brother George became a force to reckon with on golf courses across eastern Tennessee, winning numerous tournaments on various courses for many years. Jim played comfortably, and competitively, well into his 80's until various ailments and a bad back, cut his playing days short.
Jim brought his devotion to his Catholic faith with him to Tennessee, serving for many years on the St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church council in Fairfield Glade, and was Chairman of the fund raising and construction committees that oversaw the church's new building. Jim and George sang in the Church choir together for several years, always making their children and grandchildren attending mass with them proud.
Over the course of their years in Tennessee, Jim and Helen were always happy for visits from family, hosting numerous McGonagle family reunions that brought the entire family from across the country together to make great stories and fond memories.
In 2014, due to failing health, Jim and Helen moved into assisted living in Louisville, Kentucky, under the watchful eye of daughter Barbara, who assumed caregiver responsibility for both of them, to which her brother and sisters are eternally thankful and appreciative.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents John and Gertrude and 5 siblings, brothers Edmund and George McGonagle, and sisters Mary Burhard, Kathleen Dete, and Elizabeth Nixon.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date in Newark, Ohio. In the meantime, the family requests contributions be made in Jim's name to the following organizations;
The Battleship Texas Museum Foundation, One Riverway-Suite 2200, Houston, Texas 77056; or Saint Francis of Assissi Catholic Church, 7503 Peavine Road, Crossville, Tennessee, 38558; or St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 40 Granville St., Newark, Ohio 43055.
