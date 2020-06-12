Steve "Pete" A. Sabo
St. Louisville - A graveside service for Steve "Pete" A. Sabo, 88 of St. Louisville will be held at 11:30am on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Eden Cemetery with Ministers Moses Hamilton and Cory Campbell officiating.
After spending nearly 89 years on the farm in which he was born, he moved on to greener pastures on June 11, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1931 in Eden Township to the late Paul and Julia C. (Sells) Sabo.
Pete retired from Rockwell after 30 years. He was a member of the Rocky Fork Church of Christ, Land of Legend Antique Tractor Club, Rockwell retirees and Utica Seniors. He enjoyed farming, working on Allis Chalmers tractors and NASCAR.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Miriam "Mitzie" (Staugh) Sabo; sons, Randy (Cammie) Sabo, Tim (Patricia fiancé) Sabo and Steve (Debbie) Sabo; daughters, Gloria (Rodney) Starcher, Judie (Joe) Sicilian and Paula (Stu) Mack; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Clara (Earl) Amos; brother-in-law, Tom Staugh; sister-in-law, Margaret (Delbert) Osborn.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Paul (Marie) Sabo; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Bernice Staugh; and sister-in-law, Delores Staugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rocky Fork Church of Christ, 12969 Techniglas Rd. NE, Newark, OH, 43055.
