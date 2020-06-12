Steve A. "Pete" Sabo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve "Pete" A. Sabo

St. Louisville - A graveside service for Steve "Pete" A. Sabo, 88 of St. Louisville will be held at 11:30am on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Eden Cemetery with Ministers Moses Hamilton and Cory Campbell officiating.

After spending nearly 89 years on the farm in which he was born, he moved on to greener pastures on June 11, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1931 in Eden Township to the late Paul and Julia C. (Sells) Sabo.

Pete retired from Rockwell after 30 years. He was a member of the Rocky Fork Church of Christ, Land of Legend Antique Tractor Club, Rockwell retirees and Utica Seniors. He enjoyed farming, working on Allis Chalmers tractors and NASCAR.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Miriam "Mitzie" (Staugh) Sabo; sons, Randy (Cammie) Sabo, Tim (Patricia fiancé) Sabo and Steve (Debbie) Sabo; daughters, Gloria (Rodney) Starcher, Judie (Joe) Sicilian and Paula (Stu) Mack; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Clara (Earl) Amos; brother-in-law, Tom Staugh; sister-in-law, Margaret (Delbert) Osborn.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Paul (Marie) Sabo; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Bernice Staugh; and sister-in-law, Delores Staugh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rocky Fork Church of Christ, 12969 Techniglas Rd. NE, Newark, OH, 43055.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved