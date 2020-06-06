Betty Rouse Bowen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRENT WOODS - Betty Rouse Bowen, 83, formerly of Bridgeton, peacefully passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon R. "Sam" Bowen, Sr. and her son, Vernon R. "Sam" Bowen, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Agnes Quinn (Jeff), Susan Valder (Jeff) and John Bowen; daughter-in-law Judy Bowen; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Quinn (Lauren), Erik Quinn (Natalie), Caroline Wuestman (James), Samantha Sheets (Nick) and Haley Bowen (Rusty Tripp); fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Silver; sister-in-law, Betty Bowen Arthur; and brother-in-law, Harry Bowen (Mary).
Mrs. Bowen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed fellowshipping with her church family, Faith Free Will Baptist Church, and enjoyed working in her flower garden and really loved family get-togethers. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will have visitation Tuesday, June 9 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Pollock-Best Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at The Lakeside Chapel at Greenleaf Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved