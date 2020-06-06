TRENT WOODS - Betty Rouse Bowen, 83, formerly of Bridgeton, peacefully passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon R. "Sam" Bowen, Sr. and her son, Vernon R. "Sam" Bowen, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Agnes Quinn (Jeff), Susan Valder (Jeff) and John Bowen; daughter-in-law Judy Bowen; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Quinn (Lauren), Erik Quinn (Natalie), Caroline Wuestman (James), Samantha Sheets (Nick) and Haley Bowen (Rusty Tripp); fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Silver; sister-in-law, Betty Bowen Arthur; and brother-in-law, Harry Bowen (Mary).
Mrs. Bowen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed fellowshipping with her church family, Faith Free Will Baptist Church, and enjoyed working in her flower garden and really loved family get-togethers. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will have visitation Tuesday, June 9 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Pollock-Best Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at The Lakeside Chapel at Greenleaf Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon R. "Sam" Bowen, Sr. and her son, Vernon R. "Sam" Bowen, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Agnes Quinn (Jeff), Susan Valder (Jeff) and John Bowen; daughter-in-law Judy Bowen; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Quinn (Lauren), Erik Quinn (Natalie), Caroline Wuestman (James), Samantha Sheets (Nick) and Haley Bowen (Rusty Tripp); fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Silver; sister-in-law, Betty Bowen Arthur; and brother-in-law, Harry Bowen (Mary).
Mrs. Bowen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed fellowshipping with her church family, Faith Free Will Baptist Church, and enjoyed working in her flower garden and really loved family get-togethers. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will have visitation Tuesday, June 9 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Pollock-Best Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at The Lakeside Chapel at Greenleaf Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.