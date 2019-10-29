Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Zara Faulkner. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Betty Zara "Zee" Faulkner passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family at her home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1936 in Charlotte, NC to Ethel Gertrude and Fred McQuay, later to be adopted by Selden B. Kelly.

Following graduation from Central High School in Charlotte, she moved with her family to Ft. Lauderdale, FL where she worked various jobs until she married her childhood sweetheart Colonel James Patrick "Pat" Faulkner, USMC (Ret) on December 23, 1958. Their first home was in Corpus Christi, TX where Pat was undergoing Marine Corps flight training. She and her new Marine Corps second lieutenant husband then moved to Havelock, NC and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. During Pat's career in the Marine Corps she also established homes in Florida, Rhode Island and Virginia before they retired and settled down in Eastern NC in 1984.

Zara was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Havelock where she served as President of the Staff Parish Committee and as a member of the Church Administrative Council. In addition to her early employment years, she later worked as an accountant and real estate agent for Century 21 Real Estate and was a secretary for a private elementary school.

Zara was most proud of her family consisting of three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband are her two sons, LtGen W. Mark Faulkner USMC (Ret), his wife Janet and their two children Amanda Moreland and husband Tony and Katherine Reekes and husband Jonathan; second son, Michael P. Faulkner and wife Kimberly and their two children Jaime and Bradley Faulkner; and daughter Kelly J. Ware and her husband Rick and their three children, Rachel Helinger and husband Joe, sons Brian and Steven Ware. Zara's two great-grandchildren are Alexis and Madison Moreland.

Zara was a modern day matriarch with her family being the recipients of her bountiful and unconditional love. She loved God and her church and had a deep and abiding faith in the afterlife. Her sense of humor was unmatched and she made everyone she met feel like they were the most important person in the room. She enjoyed reading, knitting, playing bridge, socializing with her many friends, chatting on the phone, attending bible study classes and shopping.

A service of remembrance and celebration of her life, followed by a catered reception in the Family Life Center, will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 324 Miller Blvd., Havelock, NC 28532. A burial service will be conducted on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC for family only. The service of her life will be officiated by Pastor Jim Pegan. The family expresses their gratitude to Assisting at Home Registry, Kindred at Home, Community Home Care & Hospice and a special thank you to Megan Battersby.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church in the name of Zara.

Online condolences may be made by visiting

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

