Frances Roberts Berry
Frances Roberts Berry, 74, of New Bern, died Aug. 14, 2020 at her residence.
Public viewing hours are 3 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at the Historic Meadows Cemetery followed by the interment.
She is survived by her sons, James Albert Berry and Frank Berry, both of New Bern; daughters, Renee Poole and Crystal Berry, both of New Bern; brother, Bobby LeCraft and sister, Lorraine Holloway, both of New Bern; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
