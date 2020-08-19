Frances Roberts Berry, 74, of New Bern, died Aug. 14, 2020 at her residence.

Public viewing hours are 3 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at the Historic Meadows Cemetery followed by the interment.

She is survived by her sons, James Albert Berry and Frank Berry, both of New Bern; daughters, Renee Poole and Crystal Berry, both of New Bern; brother, Bobby LeCraft and sister, Lorraine Holloway, both of New Bern; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store