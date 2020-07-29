Larry Randall Whorton passed away at home on Monday, July 27, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Carcinoid Cancer. He was 73.
Above all, Larry was a devoted, supportive father and grandfather. His most consistent advice was simply to "do your best and let the good times roll." He was happiest when gathered for a meal on his porch with his whole family.
He was a proud father, and early on dubbed himself "SuperPop", a title that was good-naturedly boastful. He later amended it to "SuperGrandPop" to cover his four granddaughters, each of whom he adored. SGP was always quick to say yes, to offer a slice of watermelon or a pre-bedtime ice cream sandwich.
Larry enjoyed an accomplished 37-year career at Naval Aviation Depot, Cherry Point, NC, working his way up from an apprentice in the instrument shop to Deputy Director of the Quality Division. Known as "Pete" Whorton at work, he was a serious, fair, and respected manager. He retired in 2002. He was twice Past Master of the Arapahoe Rainbow Lodge #479 and a member of the Pamlico County Education Foundation. He was elected to the Minnesott Beach Town Council in 2007 and served three terms. He retired from public service in 2013 and did not seek reelection.
He was preceded in death by his father, S.G. Whorton, and his brothers, Gary and Kevin Whorton. He leaves behind his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Mary Helen "Duck" Whorton, who he deeply loved and whose steadfast friendship he treasured over 52 years of marriage; his daughter Kim Whorton Tripp of Raleigh; his son and daughter-in-law Randall and Lilly Whorton of Raleigh; his mother Wilma Whorton of Florence; and four granddaughters, Jenna and Brooke Tripp, and Lindsey and Lucy Whorton.
He will be deeply missed.
Graveside service with Masonic rites by Rainbow Lodge #479 will be held Thursday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at Greenleaf Memorial Park, 900 River Road, New Bern, NC 28562.
The family requests that attendees of the service wear face masks and practice social distancing to ensure the safety of all.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or to Hospice of Pamlico County, at PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515 or https://www.hospiceofpamlico.org/get-help.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.