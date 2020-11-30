1/
Lawrence Alan Rowe
Lawrence Alan Rowe, 65, of Bayboro passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
He is a member of Mt. Zion OFWB Church. Lawrence loved photographing wildlife and nature. Besides his beautiful nature picture postings, he was also known for his corny jokes. He was an avid Carolina Tarheel fan.
Lawrence retired from Hardison Tire after 25+ years of service.
He was preceded in death by his father, H.L. Rowe and sister, Barbara Walker.
He is survived by his mother, Selma Rowe; sister, Lori Tyndall and husband, Donald; nieces, DeOnna Walker (Ricardo) and Erica Altman (Andy); nephews, Duffy Walker and Christopher Walker; great nephew, Ricky; and great nieces, Hannah and Emma.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2nd at Celestial Memorial Gardens, Cash Corner, with the Rev. Owen Peele officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Pamlico Co. Rescue, PO Box 302, Bayboro, NC 28515 or Mt. Zion OFWB Church, PO Box 964, Bayboro, NC 28515.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance, NC.

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
