Levonne Hardy of 2705 Spring Valley Drive, Creedmoor, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the VA Medical Center in Durham.

Funeral services will be held at Scarborough and Hargett Celebration of Life, 309 N. Queen Street in Durham, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 with public viewing from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and a private service at 2 p.m.

Graveside services and interment will be on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at noon at the King Family Cemetery located on Maul Swamp Road, Vanceboro.



