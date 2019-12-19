Lorena Mae Willis (Lorrie) was born February 4, 1960 and passed into the arms of Jesus on December 16, 2019.
She was predeceased by her father Willie (Billy) Willis, her maternal grandparents J.B. Carey and Elaine and Doris Puhalla and Joe; paternal grandparents Mark and Nellie Willis and an uncle and three aunts.
She is survived by her daughter Marcia Danielle Larson-Willis, mother Betty Carey Willis, and brothers Greg Willis (Christine) and Carey Willis (Shelby) and other family members and friends.
Lorrie was indeed a free spirit. She was a very loving and giving person always telling you that she loved you. She served her country as a photographer in the United States Air Force.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern.
A private burial service officiated by her uncle, Rev. Owen Lupton, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019