Mark Alan Tew, 60, of Havelock, passed away on November 2, 2020 at Carolina East Medical Center.



Mark is survived by his daughter Lovenia Morrill (husband Tirrell), four grandchildren Gabriel, Alexander, Madeline and Lovenia Mae; brothers Robert Tew, Michael Tew, and Shannon Tew; Aunt Barbara Waddell.



He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Shirley Tew.



Mark is a beloved Dad and Grandpa, brother, and friend. His contagious laughter and generous spirit will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 6:00pm, at Cotten Funeral Home.



Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory

