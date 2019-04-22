Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phoebe Eleanor (Fair) Crouch. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Burial 11:00 AM Green Hills Cemetery Asheville , NC View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phoebe Eleanor Fair Crouch, 84, of New Bern NC passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in New Bern. Phoebe was born in Asheville NC on July 27, 1934 and was the only child of Dan and Allene Fair.

After graduating from Peace College in Raleigh, she married her high school sweetheart, Daniel G. Crouch, in 1954. Phoebe and Dan were married almost 34 years before his death in 1989.

Phoebe had a beautiful voice and started singing at the young age of 5. While a senior in high school, she hosted a live radio show in Asheville aptly named Phoebe Sings. She and her husband would later sing together in many church choirs and were often asked to sing duets at weddings. Dan was an instructor in the Navy and after their marriage, Phoebe accompanied him as they traveled to the Naval Air Station at Port Lyautey in Morocco. They lived there for 18 months and traveled to Europe before returning back to the States and starting their life in Asheville NC. After several moves, the family settled in Rocky Mount NC where they joined First Baptist Church in 1976 and remained long- time members. Phoebe was a stay at home mom until the family moved to Rocky Mount. There she served as an assistant teacher at Braswell Elementary School for 11 years. After she retired, Phoebe continued to serve for years as a beloved substitute teacher. She also served many years at First Baptist as a volunteer in the music department. Phoebe moved to New Bern in 2013 where she lived and enjoyed her friends at The Courtyards. She became a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in New Bern where she also served as a volunteer with the music department.

Phoebe loved her family and friends unconditionally. She had a servant's heart and was loved by all who met her. Her faith in God was strong and guided her through her life.

Phoebe is Survived by her son Daniel G. Crouch, Jr. and her daughter Susan Crouch Fentress and her husband Bill Fentress; grandchildren, Brandon Crouch, Alma Kathryn Crouch, Reid Crouch and Sarah Fentress.

Burial will be in Asheville, NC at Green Hills Cemetery on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount Sunday April 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the music department at Centenary United Methodist Church in New Bern NC or the music department at First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount NC.

