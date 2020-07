Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel Earl Moore, 68, of the James City Community of New Bern, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his residence.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at First Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Cypress St., New Bern.

He is survived by his brother, Andrew A. Moore of New Bern and two sisters, Shirley Parmley of New Bern and Velma Tootle of Goldsboro.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



