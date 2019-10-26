Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrie Pridgen Lacy. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Terrie Pridgen Lacy, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 after a brief illness. Terrie was born on Feb. 16, 1956 in New Bern, NC. Upon graduation from The Danes School, she attended Western Carolina University and then worked as a paralegal in New Bern for many years.

Terrie is survived by her parents, Lonnie and Shirley Pridgen; her sister, Ginnie Pridgen Tetreault and her brother, W. Michael Pridgen; her only daughter, Kristin McCormack Sullivan and friend, Shawn Peretik; her precious grandchildren, Ian and Nadia Sullivan; and her nephews, James Michael Pridgen, and wife Elizabeth, and Nicholas Alexander Pridgen. She is also survived by several aunts and uncles, Marshall (Sonny) Taylor, and wife, Jacqueline; Madie Taylor Moore, Dorothy Taylor Autry, and husband, Jerry. She also leaves behind her cousins, Shane Taylor Kelly, and husband, Alex; Rick Taylor and wife, Julia; Lexanne Vernelson Huffman and husband, George; Danny Autry and wife, Sharon; Joseph Moore, Jr. and wife, Kathryn; Claude Brantley, Kay Francis Garner, Billy Harper, Tommy Harper, Chris Pridgen, Jani (Sissy) Pridgen, Rocky Pridgen, Steve Pridgen, Pam Pridgen, Alex Huffman and fianceé, Holli Faulkner; Grant Huffman, Noah Moore, Kate Moore; great nephew Evan Taylor Pridgen, and special friends, Mary Martha Pridgen Rose and her husband, Dennis.

Sadly, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Kathleen Taylor and Lonnie and Bettie Pridgen; her brothers, Walter Nicholas Pridgen and Lonnie Steven Pridgen, her uncles, Walter B. Taylor, Joseph R. Moore, Alex Douglas Vernelson, Jr., Charlie Pridgen, and Bill Harper; her aunts, Reva Taylor Vernelson, Teresa Ann Taylor, Betty Jean Pridgen, Sue Pridgen, and Minnie Harper; her cousins, Joey Harper and Chuck Pridgen, and her niece, Chloe Leigh Tetreault.

A celebration of Terrie's life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. Burial will follow, and the family will receive friends at a reception in the Parish Hall. Those wishing to offer condolences may visit

Arrangements by Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations





