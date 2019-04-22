Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward Mattox. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

William Edward "Bill" Mattox, 65, of the Bachelor community of Havelock, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 20, 2019. He was at his home, surrounded by family and friends. Bill is survived by Debra, his faithful wife of 40 years, their son, Creighton, and his wife, Chelsie. He is also survived by his brother, Johnny Mattox (wife, Kathy), as well as several nephews, nieces, and a large extended family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. and Sibyl Salter Mattox.

Bill was a graduate of New Bern High School. For 36 years, he worked in civil service on MCAS Cherry Point where he was known as "Rookie" or "Rook". After his retirement, Bill enjoyed his time outdoors. He loved to work in his yard at his home on Clubfoot Creek, on the property where his parents had originally built their fish camp more than forty years ago.

Bill loved his family and friends. He could always be depended upon to do whatever he could to help them. He and his friends took many hunting and fishing trips to Cedar Island, and for the past 15 years or more, he and a special group of his friends took an annual fishing trip to Ocracoke. Several years ago, Bill and Debbie began to host a weekly Sunday evening gathering in their tractor barn. They turned the barn into a gathering place, and each Sunday evening was a community covered dish meal for family, friends, and extended family. Bill never knew a stranger, and his easy chair was the center of this gathering where, for more than six years, this tradition of weekly food and fellowship has continued.

Bill is also survived by his best friend, a four-legged friend, Muddy Buddy, who for more than fourteen years has been his traveling companion on daily trips to the mailbox, to town, or wherever Bill would go.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Lakeside Chapel Pavilion at Greenleaf Memorial Park in New Bern. Visitation will follow the service.

