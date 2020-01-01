MYRTLE BEACH — James W. "Jim" Kimmell, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Reflections Assisted Living, with family by his side.

He was born January 18, 1934, in Kings Mountain, N.C., son of the late Harry Wallace Williamson Kimmell and Ellie Pauline (Fraley) Kimmell.

Survivors include three sons, James W. "Kim" (Karol) Kimmell Jr., Edward Ware Kimmell, Jeffrey Kodi (Kristi) Kimmell; a daughter, Marti (Curt) Hancock; nine grandchildren, Grayson Hancock (Chris Owens), Anna Kimmell, Will Kimmell, Luke Hancock, Mallory Hancock (Karl Thompson), Karlee Kimmell (Clay) Hetland, Hanna Kimmell, Calen Kimmell, and John James Kimmell; and three great-grandchildren, Cayla Owens, Chris Owens, and Henry Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cornelia Ware Kimmell and a grandchild, James Curtis Hancock.

There will be a drop-in celebration of Jim and Cornelia's lives at The Train Depot (851 Broadway Street) in Myrtle Beach on January 3, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. All friends and family are invited to gather for this celebration.

