Eleanor B. (Bastek) Glabicki, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Glabicki. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late John and Anna (Sadlowska) Bastek, she was a lifelong New Britain resident and a member of Sacred Heart Church and its Ladies Guild. She was also a former member of the St. John the Evangelist Drum Corp. Eleanor had an infectious laugh and a love of animals. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her three children, Edward J. Glabicki and his wife Maria, their two children Gustavo and Pedro, Henry F. Glabicki, and Donna M. Ellis and her husband John, and their two children Kevin and Kristin Ellis. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph Turner, Stanley Bastek, Ann Dignazio, Theresa Kulas and Walter Bastek. Eleanor's family wishes to thank the staff of Avon Health Care Center for its care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain. She will be laid to rest following the mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain is serving the family. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us a www.duksa.net.