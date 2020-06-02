DAVID R. "DAVE" AMARAL
age 65, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital after a two-year battle with mesothelioma.
Born in New Bedford, he was the son to the late Raymond and Rachel (Mastera) Amaral. Dave was educated in the New Bedford public school system. His youth and young adult life were spent in New Bedford then moving to Tiverton, RI for most of his adult life and finally returning to Acushnet and New Bedford for the past 5 years.
Dave worked for Hascon in Taunton for some years, did a stint with UPS then finally found his career with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier and supervisor in the Newport Rhode Island branch for 28 years recently retiring.
In his early days Dave played baseball at Jones Beach in New Bedford. He enjoyed going to estate sales with his son. He collected artwork, Hopi pottery and duck decoys and let's not forget the El Camino that he treasured. He loved a 'quick' round of golf and was a member of Montaup Country Club in Portsmouth. Dave volunteered at local charity and PGA golf tournaments and at the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament. Dave enjoyed vacationing with his family visiting several US states, Playa del Carmen, Mexico where he enjoyed a light beer on the beach and most recently Jamaica. He loved his annual fishing trips to Maine with the boys each May. He was a dedicated Miami Dolphin fan never to be swayed. He also liked watching college basketball, the Red Sox and Bruins.
There was never a project he didn't complete from a new garage for his first home, the remodeling of his second home, building a shed for his daughter or just last week helping his son-in-law put together a rocking chair for his front porch. Dave was a quiet man maybe too quiet for some, but you always knew he cared.
Dave is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl L. Quintal and her husband Leonard of Acushnet, Kim M. Koanda and her fiancé Scott Mitchell of Boylston, a son, Douglas A. Amaral of Portsmouth, RI, three grandsons, Logan and Aidan Quintal and Rasmane Koanda, Dave's fiancée, Kathleen D. Forbes and her daughters, Rachel E. Forbes and Caroline T. Forbes of Peabody, two brothers, Dennis Amaral and his wife Deborah of North Port, FL, Robert "Bobby" Amaral and his wife Shari, two sisters, Debra Amaral and Joyce Amaral all of New Bedford. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, great nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Dave's services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to IMP (International Mesothelioma Program) c/o Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Avenue, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 please designate IMP in the memo line or online at www.giving.brighamandwomens.org/imp. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.