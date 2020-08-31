1/1
Nikolas G. Georgiou
Nikolas G. Georgiou
Nikolas G. Georgiou, 78, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
One of fourteen children, Nikolas was born in Olympia, Greece on March 12, 1942, to the late George Georgiou and the late Georgia (BouBouka) Georgiou. Nikolas was the husband of Paula (Diomandes) Georgiou for nearly 48 years.
He was the co-owner of N&E glass in Newport for 48 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and playing softball.
Besides his wife, Paula, he is survived by his daughter, Jenn Georgiou and her husband Jim Cerce, and his son, Dan Georgiou, all of Portsmouth, his grandchildren, Cara Matthews, Damon Georgiou, Jessica Cerce and Andrew Cerce, his great granddaughters, Gianna Matthews and Kinsley Wilson, his siblings, James Georgiou, Ernest Georgiou and his wife Pam, Aleka Zervas, and Antonia Ramoundos and her husband Dimitri, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at this time.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, Fr. Aaron Walker of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Newport, his nurse, Celia, and his CNA's, Kim, Amy & Erin.
Memorial donations in his memory may be to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871, or to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames Street, Newport, RI 02840.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
