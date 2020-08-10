1/1
Jo-Ann M. Heil-O'Neil
Jo-Ann M. Heil-O’Neil, age 73, of Eastlake, passed away August 9, 2020. She was born in Schenectady, NY, on May 3, 1947, to the late Frank and Marie Nacca. She was a homemaker and enjoyed being a wife and mother. Jo-Ann was a spiritual person and she enjoyed reading spiritual books and literature. She was a kind and loving person who was very fair-minded and had a positive attitude about life. Her loss will be felt deeply by all who knew her. Jo-Ann is survived by her husband, Richard O’Neil; daughters, Julianne Elliott and Cindy (Otto) Kadas; grandchildren, Daniel Kadas, Sarah Kadas, and Bailey Elliott; siblings, John (Linda) Nacca, Chris Diedrich, and Gina (Nigel) Jones. Jo-Ann will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio. Private services will be held for the immediate family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home. Donations in honor of Jo-Ann can be made to MDA.org or CMTAUSA.org.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
