Kathleen M. Ehrhart, 71, of Huntsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Heather Hill in Chardon. She was born April 25, 1948 in Buffalo, NY to the late Alex and Doris (Yox) Swann. She graduated from Berkshire High School and met the lover of her life, Howard “Bud” Ehrhart who she married September 14, 1968 and traveled with him during his military career. Kathleen was the owner of Diamonds in the Ruff dog kennel in Huntsburg. She was a former 4-H adviser for the Dog Club, a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Aux., and loved traveling and taking long walks through the Geauga County Parks with her husband and dogs. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Bud; son, Dustin (Carrie) Ehrhart; grandchildren, Kyle and Megan; brothers, Bob (Kim) Hotchkiss, Tony Vanni; and best friend, Kitty Sarosy. She was preceded in death by her parents. As per Kathleen’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services are planned. Memorial Donation can be made in her name to, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, the Geauga County Dog Shelter, 12513 Merritt Road, Chardon OH 44024, or the Totally Dogs 4-H Club, 8510 Willow Lane, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Memories and condolences and be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com. Sly Family Funeral Home in Middlefield assisted the family with her arrangements.
