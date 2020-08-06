Adrian Ambrose AllenOctober 1, 1988 - July 26, 2020Funeral Services (PRIVATE) for Mr. Adrian Ambrose Allen, 31, Daytona Beach, who passed on July 26, 2020, will be 11AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc, with Bishop George E. Butts, Sr. pastor, New Heart Christian Center, officiating. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE – REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. Aug. 7) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Adrian Ambrose Allen was born October 1, 1988 to Richard Lacaze and Brenda Green in Pinesville, Louisiana. Adrian had an old soul. He enjoyed listening to Ol'Skool, R&B music, watching football, basketball and he was the family entertainer/comedian – loved to crack jokes. He is survived by his beloved children, Adrianna and Everest; beloved mother: Brenda (Shug); father: Richard (Emma); beloved grandmother, Ms. Ruffin Mae; grandfather: Mr. Ambrose; beloved sisters: Kenya (BK) and Melissa; beloved brothers: Lee (Kris), Quinton (Deonte) and Ricardo (Grace); beloved nieces, Le'Asia, Lennon and Luna; beloved nephews: Luca and Kayson; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.