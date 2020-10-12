1/1
Bernice Stedman
1919 - 2020
Bernice Stedman
July 28, 1919 - October 1, 2020
Bernice Cameron Stedman of the Alliance Community, Deland, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Ormond Beach, Florida. Bernice was born on July 28, 1919 to Myron and Nellie Cameron in the small hamlet of Medusa, NY near Albany. She graduated from Greenville Central School in 1938 and later married her husband of 73 years, Ellsworth Stedman, in 1942. Bernice loved gardening and flower arranging. She was a member of the Clematis Garden Club and received numerous awards for her creative arrangements. She also enjoyed cooking and could turn leftovers into gourmet meals. Bernice loved music and as a young girl would play piano duets with her older sister. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren who lived just around the corner. One memorable activity with them was "Saturday Pancakes" at Gramma's house. Bernice and Ellsworth loved coming to Florida during the cold winter months of upstate New York. They moved permanently to Orange City in 1990. She is survived by her son, Theodore Stedman and his wife Marian of New Smyrna Beach. She is predeceased by her husband, Ellsworth and older sister, Eunice Alheim. She is also survived by three beloved grandchildren: Geoffrey and his wife, Kim, of California, Christopher and his wife, Shelley, of Tennessee, and Erin Burgess and her husband, Alexander, of Massachusetts. She was also blessed with eleven great-grandchildren as well as three nephews, Larry, Curt, and Wayne Alheim, sons of her sister, Eunice. She was a true servant of Christ, and her testimony and Christian love touched the lives of many. Her generosity and spirit will be missed but never forgotten.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
