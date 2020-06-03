Daniel Joseph Levie
December 19,1926 - May 9, 2020
Daniel was born to Rose and Benjamin Levie of loral Park, New York. He was the younger brother of Edward Levie. Early years were spent residing in
Floral Park, before enlisting in the Navy during World War II, serving predominantly in the Philippines. Upon his separation from the service he married Harriet Feinne living in Bellerose and Bayside, New York rearing their children, Jacquelyn and Sandra. Daniel was a supermarket and produce manager, and grocer in New Hyde Park and Great Neck, New York for
over forty years. Upon retiring, he and his wife relocated to Ormond Beach, Florida, where they spent many happy years. Daniel's hobbies and pastimes included gardening, tennis, biking, swimming and days at the beach. He was an avid lover of nature and animals. He was proud of his service in the Navy during WWll and enjoyed sharing his experience with family and friends.
Daniel is survived by his sweetheart and wife Harriet of 77 and 72 years respectively, daughters Jacquelyn Friedl and Sandra Kaye, son-in-law Raphael Friedl, granddaughters Whitney Friedl and Samantha Watkins, grandson Baxter Friedl, grand-son-in-law Lucas Watkins, great grandchildren Jaidan Daniel Friedl-Sass, Reagan Hope Watkins, Charles Daniel Watkins, and Jesse James Friedl-Sass.
Daniel is remembered for his love and devotion to family, his generosity, kind heart, and zeal for life. Private services were held on Friday, May 15th at Saul's Funeral Home in Bluffton and the National Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina. Donations in Daniel's memory may be made to:
Memory Matters: P.O. Box 22330, Hilton Head, South Carolina 29925-2330. Alzheimer's Association: act.alz.org or Halifax Humane Society: 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, Florida 32124.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.