Florence Kleiner
November 22, 2020
Florence E. Kleiner passed in peace Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 97 in Port Orange, Fl. She was born September 8,1923. She is survived by her beloved son and daughter in law, Paul and Marilyn Kleiner; granddaughters and their spouses, Julie and Neil McNamara, Kristen and Tim Langan; great grandchildren, Grace, Chloe, Jonathon, and Ryan. She was adored by her surviving sibling, Norma Murphy and extended family of nieces and nephews. Affectionately called Nanny, she lit up a room with her sparkling blue eyes and infectious laugh. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Daytona Memorial Park. There is also a visitation time scheduled for Monday, November 30, 2020. Family time: 4 pm, Friends time: 5-7 pm at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, Fl. Online condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.