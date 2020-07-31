1/1
Frances Lorraine Gerardo
1923 - 2020
Frances Lorraine Gerardo
February 10, 1923 - July 25, 2020
We lost a loving, caring, energetic, loyal, committed, God fearing woman at dawn on Saturday. Since her birth she lived through many memorable moments including, the Great Depression, marriage, World War II, having children, man walking on the moon, the Great Recession and COVID 19. She loved every bit of living. She shared that love with so very many people. Due to this life, extraordinarily lived, there are multitudes of family and friends grieving at her passing. With these matters being true there is a bigger truth. She met and fell in love with a good looking young Italian Catholic named D. Frank Gerardo. Their love was forever, as she often stated. They married and Frank went to War in the Pacific Theatre. She loved him in his uniform! Upon his safe return they had 2 sons, Robert and Neil, and moved to Daytona Beach. Frank was an entrepreneur and had his own business selling real estate. When he passed in 1981, Lorraine developed a passion for all things NASCAR. She worked for one of the finest human beings/"bosses" ever known. Lorraine is survived by her loving family: son, Robert (Debbie) of Cumming, GA, son, Neil of Henderson, Nevada, grandchildren – Erin Edstrom (Doug, Ryan & Reagan) of Peachtree Corners, GA, Lindsay Brady (Brook) of Cumming, GA, Abby Akins (James, Lyric) of Cumming, GA, Matthew Adair (Betheny, Emory, Everitt, Emelia) of Knoxville, TN, Christopher Gray (Elizabeth, Dawson) of Sugar Hill, GA, Sister in Law and nieces, Annette, Lisa (both Lombard, Ill), and Andrea (Joe) La Grange Illinois, and many extended family members in Illinois. Mom left this earth to be with Jesus. She was a committed Catholic for 76 years and regularly attended Epiphany church in Port Orange. There has been a large celebration in heaven when she finally reunited with her "forever love", Frank, along with her mother, Dorothy Wright Hoyt, father, Louis Loyford Hoyt, brother, Robert "Bud" Hoyt and many friends who passed before. The Lord is a loving, merciful God and He used Lorraine to shine his light for 97+ years. We are blessed by her life and thankful for all the times, memories, and love we shared together. The family will hold a small, private ceremony (respectful of the COVID 19 virus) and ask for your prayers during this time of loss. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lorraine's memory to: ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
