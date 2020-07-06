Frank P. Leo
Feb. 23, 1926 - June 23, 2020
Frank P. Leo age 94 passed away peacefully on June 23rd at Halifax Hospice, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Leo for almost 70 years. Frank was born on February 23, 1926 in New York City, grew up in Long Branch, NJ and lived with Betty in Silver Springs, MD before retiring to Ormond Beach, FL in 1989. Frank was a Veteran of World War II and served in the Navy. He was predeceased in death by his beloved wife, Betty; sisters, Annamarie and Delores; and brother Angelo. Frank was a loving Uncle to Lisa Talerico, Cheryl Blesso, Samuel Talerico, Lynn Cohen, Barbara Coubrough, Walter Zychlinski, Andy Cordista, Sandy Jantz, Andrea Krempecki, Linda Kerestes, Debbie Koflanovich, Steve Koflanovich, Ken Andresko, Wayne Barthel, and Lenny Rutkowski. He is also survived by 30 great nieces and nephews and 19 great-great nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Christian burial with Military Honors will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on July 8, 2020. If you would like to attend the service at Cape Canaveral, please RSVP with Volusia Memorial as space is limited. Condolences and memories can be offered at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com
.