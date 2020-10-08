1/1
Jamarkis Rashod "Juvyy" Frazier
2002 - 2020
Jamarkis Rashod "Juvyy" Frazier
Sep. 15, 2002 - Sep. 28, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. Jamarkis Rashod "Juvyy" Frazier, 18, who passed on September 28, 2020, will be 2PM Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Greater New Zion Primitive Baptist Church. UNDER C D C GUIDANCE-REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Oct. 9) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Jamarkis R. Frazier was born September 15, 2002 to the parents of Lakysha Frazier and Desmond Nelson, Sr., in Daytona Beach, FL. Juvyy attended the schools of Volusia County; he enjoyed music and his favorite sport was football where he played for the Daytona Beach Hurricanes football team. He was very affectionate toward his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, "Lil" Lelani Carter; his parents: Lakysha Frazier and Desmond Nelson, Sr.; paternal grandparents: Della Nelson and Mark Stanford (Deidra); maternal grandparents: Harriet Frazier and Ronnie Joiner; sisters: Davina Frazier, DeShawna Nelson, Naclaudia Nelson, Demara Nelson, Diamond Nelson, Daisha Nelson, Audnyanna Nelson; brothers: Desmond Nelson, Jr. and Isiah Nelson; a host of aunts uncles cousins and friends



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
