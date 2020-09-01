James C. Wymes
Jan. 24, 1938 - July 28, 2020
A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, James C. Wymes Sr., 82, of Daytona Beach, a retired registrar at Bethune-Cookman University, passed away Tuesday, July 28 at Halifax Medical Center following a brief illness. Born Jan. 24, 1938, in St. Augustine to Charlie Woodard and Lottie Griggs, he graduated in 1960 from Alabama State University in Montgomery with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. During his time in Montgomery, he was fortunate to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speak at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church. Because of his compassionate nature, students still recall his standard of excellence that helped them to graduate. His best days were spent on the courses at Daytona Beach Golf and Country Club, where he was a member of the Men's Association. He had two holes in one there. He served in the National Guard and was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. His first wife, Helen Jernigan of Union Springs, AL, died in 1989. He then married Suzanne Kridner, March 27, 1993, whom he met while doing the Electric Slide. He loved to dance. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and Europe. Surviving are his loving wife; children, Ronnie (Linda) Carter of Columbus, GA; Sharon Dixon of New Jersey; James Wymes Jr. of Spain; Terri Wymes of Atlanta, Zackery (Sheila) Wymes of Orlando; and Anne (Jay) Hendrix of Dublin, VA. Three sisters, Raven Woodard of Texas, Georgia (Robert) Mack, New Smyrna Beach, and Claudett Williams, Avon Park. Grandchildren are Kirsten, Ayesha, Clara, Rory, Michael, Christopher, Nicole, Paris, Angelia, Kaylynn, Teneshia, Qamar. He lived an additional 15 years after receiving a kidney from his son, Junior, at Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, and it was still functioning before he passed away. He encouraged others to put the organ donor insignia on their driver's licenses. Information at www.donatelifeflorida.org
. In lieu of flowers, he suggested donations to the Jerry Doliner Food Bank, 470 Andalusia Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Phone: (386) 672-0294. He and Jerry were friends for many years. A Funeral Mass will be said by Father Alvaro Jiminez at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Basilica of St. Paul, 317 Mullally St. and Ridgewood Ave. Masks and social distancing will be observed. No repast. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, 804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. Private burial will follow at Daytona Memorial Park. The family of James Wymes wishes to thank its many friends, family members and neighbors for all their kindness, words of consolation and deeds of love during its bereavement.