John H. Fain
July 3, 2020
John H. Fain, 68, died July 3rd, 2020 in Daytona Beach, FL. John was a beloved brother, uncle and friend. Born in Atlanta, John was a firefighter for the city for nearly 30 years, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. John was fascinated with cars and fire trucks and loved collecting those types of models. He also enjoyed books about history and the music of Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. John unselfishly took care of his parents, Robert and Willene (Stroud), during their later years, who preceded him in death. John fulfilled this dream of living in Florida and retired to Daytona Beach, where he enjoyed walking with his beloved dog, Dexter. John was known for his kindness and generosity and will be greatly missed. John is survived by his sisters, Margaret Arden and Jeanine (Gary) Lazenby, his brother Robert Fain, his nephews Scott (Amy) Lazenby, Robert Lazenby, and Jason (Nora) Fain, his nieces Allison (Mike) Gosser and Tracy Arden, and best friend Shelly Kerr. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22nd at 11:00 AM (ET) at the First Presbyterian Church, 118 East Monroe Street, Jacksonville, FL and will streamed live on Facebook on Fpc Pres, please see link below.
https://www.facebook.com/fpc.pres.5

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
