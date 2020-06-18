Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcy Ann Harrell, 66, of South Daytona, Florida, passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was born on March 14, 1954 in West Branch, Michigan to John Knight and the late Nancy Lee (Andrews) Bentley. Marcy moved to the Apopka, Florida area at the age of seven and then to the Daytona Beach area in 1998. She retired five years ago from the Volusia County School Board after over seventeen years handling accounts payable for the maintenance department. Marcy enjoyed quilting and baking. Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Robert Harrell; three children, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Bentley of Aiken, SC, Brett (Ginny) Harrell of Port Orange, FL and Laura (Kevin) Bury of Apopka, FL; her father, John Bentley of Apopka; four brothers, Fred Bentley, Richard Bentley, James Bentley, and Jody Bentley; three sisters, April Trantham, Michelle Althaus and Wendy Kerr; and four grandchildren, Ellie Bentley, Andrew Harrell, Evan Bentley and Alex Harrell. A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Road, South Daytona, FL 32119. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30am on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Edgewood Greenwood-Cemetery, 141 Edgewood Street, Apopka, FL 32703.

