It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Andrew Stripling, 58, on November 10, 2020. He passed peacefully surrounded by loving family. Mike was born in Daytona Beach at Halifax Hospital, in 1962. Mike was predeceased by his mother Grace Smith, Stepfather Bud Smith, father John Stripling and brothers Ken Stripling and Jimmy Stripling. He is survived by his wife LaDonna Stripling, daughter Kala (Casey) Wolfe, son Michael Aaron (Miranda) Stripling, daughter Amber Hess and son Jordan Hess, 13 beautiful grandchildren, his brothers Jerry (Susan) Stripling, David Stripling, and Steve (Carol) Stripling and his step-son Kyle Voll. A celebration of life will be held at Relevant Church 920 Beville Road, South Daytona on Sunday, December 6th at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

